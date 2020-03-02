First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,807 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

