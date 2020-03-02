Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 243 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after buying an additional 678,862 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after buying an additional 153,885 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

SON opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033 shares of company stock valued at $63,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

