Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $230,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $104.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,598,453.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,322. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

