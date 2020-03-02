Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 181 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 329,649 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,272,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,012,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 389,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $70.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

