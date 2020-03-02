Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 14.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IEP. ValuEngine upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.