Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.72%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.