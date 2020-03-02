Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after buying an additional 262,446 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after buying an additional 256,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $97,043,000 after buying an additional 279,368 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $83.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

