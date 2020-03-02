ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Position Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

MJ opened at $13.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

