Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 55 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $189.86 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.84 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.