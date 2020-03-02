Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $141.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

