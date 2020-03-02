Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Pentair by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

NYSE PNR opened at $39.39 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

