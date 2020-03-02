Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 176,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

