Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $109.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $109.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

