Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $247,000 in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $190,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.