Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,576,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.70 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

