Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $52.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $59.81.

