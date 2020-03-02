Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

ALSN stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

