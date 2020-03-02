Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,416 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 207,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 99,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

