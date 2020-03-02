Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.