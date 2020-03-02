Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 298 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

