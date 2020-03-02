Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAI opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

