Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Cronos Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.02.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

