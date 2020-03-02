Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $227.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

