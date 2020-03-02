Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $73.82 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

