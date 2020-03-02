Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 76,884.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $240.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.78 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,333 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.