Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $84.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

