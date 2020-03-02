Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 286 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 223,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.