Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $267,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6,053.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

MOO opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $58.13 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

