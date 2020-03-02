Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918,709 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 21.79% of Viewray worth $91,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viewray by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter.

VRAY opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $289.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Viewray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

VRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

