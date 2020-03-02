Fmr LLC Purchases 418,055 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 418,055 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $92,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

