Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $102.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

