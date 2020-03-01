Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 132,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

