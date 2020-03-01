Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,806.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,340 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.15.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 26.09%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

