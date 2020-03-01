Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 20,300 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,268.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $17.03 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

