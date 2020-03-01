Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

SNA opened at $144.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.02 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

