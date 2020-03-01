Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

NYSE:RE opened at $247.88 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $210.13 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.75.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

