Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $2.62 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,901,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.