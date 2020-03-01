Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

NYSE:SPR opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

