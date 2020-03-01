American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

