Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,587 shares of company stock worth $20,469,298 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

