Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 1,543.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 581,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth $2,679,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

NYSE:DVA opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

