Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

FLIR stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

