HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 782,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HD Supply by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

