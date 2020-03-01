Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $21,145,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after buying an additional 339,518 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $11,629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 142,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.