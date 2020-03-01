Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 818,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 617,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

