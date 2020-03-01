Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Liberty Global by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $27.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

