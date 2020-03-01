Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

