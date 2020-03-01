Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.