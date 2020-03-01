Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Mongodb by 143.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,123.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

