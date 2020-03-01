Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.79. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

